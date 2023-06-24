Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of ‘Dream Girl 2’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Nushrratt Bharuccha, the leading lady of the original Dream Girl, has finally expressed her feelings over not being a part of the sequel.

This is not the first time Nushrratt has spoken over the matter. In a latest interview with ETimes, she again opened up and accepted that she did not have the heart to ask the makers why they did not cast her in the second part of the super hit film.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor said: “You’ll have to ask the makers of the film that question. I really didn’t have the heart to ask them, ‘why did you not take me?’ I couldn’t.”

“I just said, okay, they didn’t ask me, it’s okay. As I said, I’ve become very accepting. It applies to all aspects. I’ve accepted, so no stress.”

Previously, while talking about the same, Nushrratt stated: “My director Raaj Shaandilyaa, with whom I also did Janhit Mein Jaari, is also very close to my heart. So for me the whole set up and the whole team is special.”

“Of course it was disheartening to not be part of their second journey. But having said that, I wish the best to the film and I’m going to be cheering for them, watching the first day first show and hoping the film does more than 200-300 crores.”

Dream Girl 2 is coming out soon with the OG Ayushmann Khurrana this with Ananya Panday to amuse audience with his remarkable character named ‘Pooja’. The film is set to hit theatres on July 7, reports News 18.