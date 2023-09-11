OGDCL commences production from Nashpa-11 well Karak  

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Tuesday announced the successful testing, completion, and commencement of production at the Nashpa-11 well in District Karak, KPK Province.

This achievement stands as a testament to OGDCL’s commitment to bolstering Pakistan’s energy sector and meeting the escalating needs of both domestic consumers and industrial enterprises. OGDCL is diligently pursuing a harmonized approach to exploration, drilling, and development activities with a focus on optimizing production on a fast-track basis. This development is the result of OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

The well was drilled to a depth of 4,485 meters, targeting the hydrocarbon potential within the Lumshiwal, Hangu, and Lockhart formations. Presently, these formations are yielding 830 barrels per day (BPD) of oil and 1.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas through a 32/64” choke at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 520 PSI. As of September 11, 2023, the well has been connected to the OGDCL Nashpa plant through a 1.8 Km flow line, and gas is being injected into the SNGPL network.

This venture is a collaborative effort where OGDCL stands as the operator, holding a 56.45% stake. The partnership also involves Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), which holds a 28.55% share, and Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) with a 15% share. It is worth noting that the first discovery at the Nashpa structure was made in September 2009.

Currently, out of 12 drilled wells, 10 are in production, collectively producing 11,300 BPD of oil, 91 MMSCFD of gas, and 395 MTD of LPG. The Nashpa-11 well marks a significant addition to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL, PPL, GHPL, and the country, promising notable savings through import substitution. The enhancement in oil and gas production aims to address the increasing demands of both domestic consumers and industry.