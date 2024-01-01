Hammad Azhar and Sanam Javed barred from contesting elections

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An Appellat Tribunal on Sunday dismissed appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar and social activist Sanam Javed against the rejection of their nomination papers.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Tariq Nadeem, declared Azhar ineligible by upholding the objections of the RO on his nomination papers to contest the election from NA-129..

Also, the tribunal dismissed the appeal of Sanam against the rejection of her papers.

Sanam Javed had filed a plea against the rejection of her nomination papers in National Assembly constituencies

NA-119 and NA-120, and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-150.

Justice Nadeem upheld the RO’s decision to reject the nomination papers while deciding the case.

It may be recalled that Sanam filed her papers from jail to contest the election against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.