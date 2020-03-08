One policeman killed in Helmand roadside mine blast

HELMAND (TOLO News): At least one policeman was killed and another was wounded in a roadside mine blast in Lashkargah city, capital of Helmand on Sunday, provincial police said.

The incident happened around 11am local time after a police vehicle struck a roadside mine while passing the area, according to police.

The victims have been taken to the nearby hospital, according to police.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.