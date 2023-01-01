KP Governor urges doctors to serve humanity

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday urged doctors to work with professionalism, dedication and compassion to serve humanity abiding by norms of politeness and love.

He was addressing the 4th Convention of Saidu Medical College (SMC) Swat. The ceremony was also attended by Vice Chancellor SMC, Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Vice Chancellor University of Swat, Dr. Hassan Sher, Principal SMC, Israr-ul-Haq, Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Qasim Ali and District Police Officer Swat, Shafiullah Gandapur.

Governor said that youngster should choose emerging fields of modern technologies and explore new opportunities.

He said that federal and provincial governments are spending hefty amount on education and it is responsibility of students to venture into research and innovations for development of country.

He said that our resources are incompatible to growing needs of medical education but the situation can be addressed through research and added that medical institutions should introduce research base studies for capacity building of students and to make advancement in medical field.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that doctors should serve people with love in their practical life and work for the maximum facilitation of ailing humanity. He said that young generation must adopt a positive approach for their development and prosperity of the country.

Later he distributed degrees among students and 40 gold medals to outstanding students. He also went to historic Government Dar-ul-Uloom Islamia Swat and met with its administration and teachers.

During meeting with administrator of the institution, Mufti Muhammad Wahab, he assured cooperation to install solar energy system in the Dar-ul-Uloom.