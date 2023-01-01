PAC seeks record in Justice Mazahir Naqvi’s assets case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sought a complete record of Justice Mazahir Naqvi’s assets, on Monday.

As per details, the meeting which was headed by the PAC chairman Noor Alam Khan, took important decisions to curb corruption.

The 13 members of the Public Accounts Committee approved the scrutiny of Justice Mazahir Naqvi’s assets and income while Senator Mohsin Aziz apposed the inquiry.

Noor Alam Khan, PAC chairman said that it is not about Justice Mazahir Naqvi or someone else, the committee will not spare anyone who is accused of corruption.

PML-N member of the Public Accounts Committee Shaikh Rohale Asghar said that the committee chairman has the authority to take up this issue.

Hereby, Noor Alam Khan directed the NADRA to provide details of family data and FBR to submit the tax details. He also sought a report from Housing Ministry and excise department to provide details regarding Justice Mazahir Naqvi within 15 days.

Earlier, the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) summoned Supreme Court’s (SC) registrar on May 16 as it decided to conduct an audit of the apex court from 2010-2021.

Noor Alam Khan also warned of issuing arrest warrants if the registrar failed to appear before the committee. In response to a question, Khan assured that he will summon the registrar again if the court orders a stay on the warrants.