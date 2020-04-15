‘Pak always extended unhindered UNMOGIP access to CFV sites’

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has termed Indian insinuations about infiltration and ceasefire violations by Pakistan not only baseless but also patently designed to divert global and domestic attention from the unending fiasco post – 5th August last year.

In a tweet, the DG ISPR said no less delusional are the allegations about Pakistan infiltrating Covid-affected individuals into Occupied Kashmir.

The tweet added that Pakistan has always extended unhindered UNMOGIP access to ceasefire violation sites. We will continue to do that most transparently.