PHC accepts writ petition against private schools

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Tuesday accepted the writ petition of Shabnam Nawaz Advocate against the school fee demand from private educational institutions during the lockdown and served notices to all concerned.

The PHC Abbottabad bench also summoned Chief Secretary KPK, Managing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) and others to appear before the court on 27th April.

Shabnam Nawaz Advocate and Adeel advocate have filed a petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench claiming that owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country education sector has effected and would remain close till 31st May, private institutions have sent fee notices to the parents which are not suitable during the crises.

They demanded from private educational institutions to review their decision and provide relief to the parents.

President Private Education Network (PEN) Khaliqdad Khan and General secretary Saleem told to media that they would present the actual position in the court that we have to pay the salaries of the staff, utility bills and rent of the buildings.