Pak Army organizes Youth Convention

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pak Army has arranged Youth Convention for students of North Waziristan in Corps Commander Peshawar attended the occasion as Chief Guest, on Thursday.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat argued the students for countering propaganda against nation and the country on social media platforms. He added that it can encounter with indigenous culture, history and customs.

The students were briefed regarding regional situations, challenges, sustainable peace and development in the area. The students appreciated Pak Army efforts for achieving sustainable peace in the region.

The students also appreciated Pak Army efforts for education, welfare and sustainable development and peace in the tribal belt.