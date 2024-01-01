Pak Army rescue efforts continue in KP

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has mobilized its forces to tackle the aftermath of heavy snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly around the Lowari Tunnel, Kalam, Chitral, and Malam Jabba.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, army rescue teams have been working tirelessly throughout the night. Their efforts focus on clearing snow from critical roads and rescuing stranded passengers trapped in the snowfall. The dedicated soldiers are not only clearing access routes but also providing essential supplies like food and medicine to those affected in snow-bound areas.

This highlights their commitment to serving the community during times of need. Since the snowfall began, the Pakistan Army teams, in collaboration with the district administration, have been actively working to restore traffic flow on impacted roads. They are utilizing heavy machinery to expedite the process and ensure a swift return to normalcy