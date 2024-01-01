Pakistan bag dominating win over New Zealand in second T20I

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Thrilling performance in all three departments powered Pakistan to bag dominating win of seven wicket over New Zealand in second T20I of the five-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten 45 runs helping his side to surpass the low scoring target of 91 runs in 12.1 overs.

Saim Ayub and Babar Azam were dismissed for 4 and 14 runs respectively. After their removal, Irfan Khan joined Rizwan on the crease and they both ensure the first victory of the series for Green shirts.

Earlier, a dominating performance by Pakistan bowling lineup served blows to New Zealand as visitors could set an easy target of 91 runs for the hosts. Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed three-wicket haul while Mohammad Amir, Shahdab Khan and Abrar Ahmed took two wickets each.

From Kiwis, Mark Chapman was the highest scorers with 19 runs as no any player could cross the 20-run market in their individual performance.

Pakistan had won the toss and decided to field first against New Zealand.

A day before yesterday, the first T20I was rained off in Rawalpindi. There was cloud cover throughout the day with a light drizzle falling.

However, during the three-hour window from around 5pm to 8pm, the light showers stayed away. This allowed the ground staff to prepare the ground and hand it over to the umpires, enabling the toss to take place half an hour late.

Pakistan not only used the pre-toss opportunity for warm-ups, but they also announced the awarding of T20I caps to Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Usman Khan. At the toss, New Zealand announced Tim Robinson as their T20I debutant.

However, as Shaheen Shah Afridi got ready for his run-up and was about to bowl the first delivery of the match, light showers returned, forcing the players off the field.

Players returned at 10.17pm local time for a five-overs-a-side match but only two balls were possible before play halted for the final time. Shaheen Afridi’s first ball went for two leg-byes, while the second dismissed the symmetry of Robinson’s stumps. It was Shaheen’s 14th first over wicket of the career.