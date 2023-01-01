Pakistan, Belgium vow to boost ties

F.P. Report

DAVOS: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib on the sidelines of World Economic Forum meeting in Davos on Thursday and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated the support extended by Belgium for the flood-affected people of Pakistan. Both sides expressed the resolve to further strengthen economic, trade, investment and cultural cooperation. The Foreign Minister also held a meeting with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Wopke Hoekstra on Thursday. (APP)