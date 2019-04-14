Pakistan has won war against terrorism: Sadiq Sanjrani

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday said Pakistan had won the war against terrorism.

“Pakistan has always defended its borders in a befitting manner,” Sadiq Sanjrani said while addressing while addressing ‘Paigham-e-Islam (Message of Islam) Conference’ organized by Pakistan Ulema Council in Islamabad.

He said Pakistan was not just a name of the state, but it was a reflection of countless sacrifices.

The Senate chairman said guidance of Ulema e Karam (Islamic scholars) was a beacon of light in contemporary circumstances.

He said Islam is the religion of peace and it teaches brotherhood, equality, tolerance and religious and social unity.

Sadiq Sanjrani said terrorism should not be linked with any religion.

He said the Muslim Ummah was facing aggression, discrimination and terrorism. We will have to get united to counter the challenges, he added.

“We all have to collectively work for stability and strength of the state,” he said.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi expressed jubilance over meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany.

“Allah (SWT) has selected the Imam-e-Kaaba from 1.75 billion Muslims. I was over the moon, when I met him,” Shehryar Khan Afridi said while addressing ‘Paigham-e-Islam (Message of Islam) Conference’.

He thanked Allah (SWT) for bestowing the independent state to Pakistanis. He said nobody should dare to think that the state will work on anybody’s directions.