Shehryar Afridi vows to eliminate land mafia from Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday vowed to eliminate land mafia from Islamabad.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of fun gala, organized by the Islamabad police, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the government would retrieve land from encroachers in the federal capital.

He said that the fun gala depicted positive image of Islamabad police and added that police’s behavior should be friendly to gain public confidence.

The minister said that there was no leniency for those who took law into their hands. Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan not only asked questions from ministers but also directly asked questions from police.

Earlier, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi, on January 6, had expressed resolve to uphold the rule of law in the country.

Talking to journalists, Shehryar Afridi had said that they would not compromise on ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the country and added that every inch land of the state would be retrieved from the land grabbers.

The minister had said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not believe in political victimization and added that he had no personnel enmity with anyone.