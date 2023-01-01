Pakistan, Iran sign agreements for bilateral trade, investment

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Thursday signed multiple agreements after a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his visiting counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Islamabad.

The agreements were signed in the sectors of investment and trade by the two counterparts.

Addressing a joint press stakeout later, Bilawal said Iran played the best role in providing electricity in Gwadar.

“We have fraternal and historical relations with Iran,” the FM said.

He further said Pakistan wants to strengthen cooperation with Iran in various fields.

FM Bilawal said he visited Iran for the first time in June, adding that the government worked day and night in 15 months to improve the economy.

He told the media that he had a successful discussion with his Iranian counterpart on various issues, adding Pakistan has an important position in the region.

Bilawal also suggested expanding the scope of the Economic Cooperation Organization, while adding that everyone has to work hard to end Islamophobia.

The Iranian minister started off by condoling with the Pakistani nation and government over the Bajaur blast.

He said the gas pipeline project was in the interest of both countries, adding Iran wanted expansion of trade between the two countries.

“Work on economy, trade and culture is going on in both countries,” he added.

Abdollahian added that he discussed the gas pipeline project with his Pakistani counterpart.

“The establishment of border markets is easing trade,” he said, while advocating joint investment project between Iran, China and Pakistan.

Earlier, Bilawal welcomed the Iranian foreign minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Thursday.

Upon his arrival at the FO, the Iranian guest was received by FM Bilawal.

The two counterparts also planted a Pine tree of friendship at the Foreign Office.

The Iranian minister also held wide-ranging delegation-level talks at the Foreign Affairs Ministry with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and discussed all aspects of bilateral relations and the emerging regional situation.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of FM Bilawal.