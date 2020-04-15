Pakistan lodges protest with India

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Tuesday to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Jandrot Sector.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, a 65 years old innocent civilian, Alam Din s/o Feroz Din, sustained serious injuries in Jandrot Sector on Tuesday.