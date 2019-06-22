Pakistan on cusp of achieving peace and stability: COAS Bajwa

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is on the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability, on Saturday.

This he said while speaking at the ‘Pakistan’s Regional Security Perspective’ at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London. COAS Bajwa said, “Improving security situation would attract foreign investment in Pakistan.”

Army chief further added, “International partnerships are vital for durable peace and stability.”

“International partnership, support and determination also hold importance to cope with regional challenges and foreign investment is key to regional contacts,” COAS said.