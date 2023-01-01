Pakistan, Scotland to hold investment conference: PM

LONDON (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said Pakistan and Scotland will hold a conference to attract investment in the fields of trade, education, technical training and renewable sources of energy. After meeting with First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf here, he told media that he had constructive talks with the First Minister who was a young man infused with passion and energy.

He said Pakistan enjoyed good relations with Britain and Scotland.

He said Scotland had expertise in the areas of solar, wind and hydro energy and Pakistan would like to take benefit from it. The prime minister mentioned that 80,000-strong Pakistani diaspora was playing an important part in economy of Scotland and their contribution will further strengthen ties between the two nations. Shehbaz said the people of Pakistan emerged successful when the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom gave him a clean chit after two years of investigation in different countries including Dubai and Switzerland in a false case instigated by Imran Niazi.

Imran Niazi wasted Pakistan’s money, time and energy and used all tactics to malign Pakistan by initiating false cases against his opponents, he said adding lies of Imran were being exposed as he was a liar and cheat. Later in a tweet, the prime minister said he and the First Minister shared the enthusiasm to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Scotland in various fields, particularly education. “Thank you First Minister HumzaYousaf. I was extremely delighted to meet you. Happy that we share enthusiasm to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Scotland in various fields, particularly education. We are proud of your stellar success as a political leader of Pakistani-Scottish origin. My best wishes for your successful future,” he tweeted.

PM Shehbaz, First Minister of Scotland agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas: First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.

Felicitating the First Minister on his election to this important position, the prime minister observed that Mr. Yousaf’s election underscored the important and positive contribution of the British Pakistani community to the progress and development of Scotland and across the UK.

He wished him success in the discharge of his responsibilities.

The two leaders agreed to further strengthen historic ties between Pakistan and Scotland, including in the domains of trade, investment, education, water management, wind & solar technology and people-to-people links. The two sides agreed to work collaboratively to promote joint ventures in education, skills development and renewables.

They also explored ways to leverage Scottish Pakistani entrepreneurs to promote investment in Pakistan.

They also agreed to work collaboratively to address the challenge of climate change. In this regard, Pakistan suggested holding an Investment Conference in Scotland and separately arrange a road show to showcase Pakistan’s renewable energy potential in Scotland.

The prime minister further thanked the Scottish government for its generous contribution to floods relief last year. The prime minister extended a cordial invitation to Mr. Yousaf to visit Pakistan, which he happily accepted. Mr.Yousaf leads the Scottish National Party and was elected in March by the Scottish Parliament to head the Scottish government. He is the first British national of Pakistani heritage to hold the coveted position.