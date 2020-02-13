Pakistan, Turkey agree to transform relations into strong, dynamic trade & economic partnership

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to extend mutual support on issues of each other’s core national interest and underscored the importance of fully realizing the immense potential of relationship between the two countries.

This understanding was reached at meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and his Turkish Counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Islamabad on Thursday evening.

They also underlined in transforming this relations into a strong and dynamic trade and economic partnership.

Warmly welcoming the President Erdogan to Pakistan, Dr Alvi expressed gratification over the level of enhanced and multifaceted engagement between the two countries. He said that the 6th Session of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council will further strengthen and broaden the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Dr Alvi also apprised President Erdogan of the worsening human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir and took the opportunity to thank the President Erdogan for his principled stand on Kashmir.

Earlier, a warm welcome was accorded to the Turkish President and First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan over their arrival at the presidency.

President Arif Alvi later hosted banquet in honour of the distinguished guests.