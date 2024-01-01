Pakistani nation warmly welcomes Iranian President to Pakistan: Mohsin

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The entire Pakistani nation warmly welcomes the Iranian President and his delegation to Pakistan, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday in a meeting with Iranian Interior Minister Dr. Ahmad Vahidi and Iranian Law Minister Amin Hussain Rahimi.

During the meeting, various issues including security cooperation, anti-terrorism, smuggling, border management, facilities for Pakistani visitors and exchange of prisoners were discussed.

The Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan is very important in terms of bilateral relations, the interior minister said. (APP)