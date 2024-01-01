Palwasha criticizes SIC’s behaviour during President’s address to Parliament

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD (APP): Deputy Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan on Monday criticized the behavior of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) during the President’s address to the Parliament.

Addressing a press conference along with Senator Shahadat Awan, she condemned the disrespectful remarks towards the PPP leadership, asserting that such language would not be tolerated at any cost.

“We will respond to the disrespectful remarks about our leadership in the same language,” she firmly added. Palwasha Khan alleged that the opposition parties were aiming to sabotage the visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan, who had expressed support for the Palestinian cause.

“They are also sending a message to global financial institutions about the political instability,” she remarked. She reiterated the Pakistan PPP unwavering solidarity with their Palestinian brethren and extended a warm welcome to the Iranian President for his support. Palwasha Khan emphasized that the right to protest is acknowledged, hooliganism and disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Shahadat Awan also highlighting President Asif Ali Zardari’s positive message delivered at the beginning of the parliamentary year. He underscored the significance of the media as a pillar of democracy and expressed optimism for the country’s future. (APP)