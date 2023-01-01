Pakistanis can travel to 11 countries without a visa

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Though the Pakistani passport is considered better than only three countries including Afghanistan yet there are also countries where Pakistanis can travel without a visa.

According to the Visa Index report, Pakistani passport holders can travel to 11 countries and states without obtaining a visa.

These countries include Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, Niue, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tajikistan, Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago.

In addition to these, Pakistani passport holders can easily obtain a visa upon arrival in 21 countries including Qatar, Somalia, Maldives, Senegal, Rwanda, and Cambodia.

Before visiting Sri Lanka, holders of Pakistani passports can obtain an online electronic travel authorisation document (ETA). Apart from these countries, Pakistani passport holders will still need to obtain a visa to travel to any country in the world.