Pakistan’s water reservoirs close to maximum capacity as heavy monsoon rains persist

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) of Pakistan said on Saturday the country’s major water reservoirs in Mangla and Tarbela were approaching maximum conservation levels (MCL) amid monsoon rains while anticipating moderate flash floods in the tributaries of River Kabul and hill torrents in DG Khan.

Pakistan is among the list of 10 most vulnerable countries to global climate change and has witnessed erratic weather patterns in recent decades. The monsoon season in the country last year submerged about one-third of its landmass, claimed 1,700 lives, and led to an estimated damage of over $30 billion.

Pakistan is once again witnessing heavy rainfall this year that has taken the cumulative death toll in rain-related incidents across the country to 173 since the beginning of the season on June 25.

“Tarbela Reservoir has attained water level of 1533.65 feet i.e. 16.35 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet,” said the latest FFC report. “Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1225.20 feet (16.80 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).”

“In view of higher water levels,” it added, “Tarbela Dam Management and Flood Mitigation Committee (FMC) of Mangla Dam are advised to remain vigilant and ensure filling of reservoirs as per approved SOPs [standard operating procedures] and dam safety guidelines.”

Quoting the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s forecast, the FFC report pointed out that the wet spell was decreasing, with more rains likely in the upper catchments of major rivers in the next 24 hours.

As the monsoon rains continue, the country’s climate change minister, Senator Sherry Rehman, shared the cumulative death categorization prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority which showed that 45 percent deaths were caused by roof or wall collapse incidents during heavy rains.

Lightning strikes and landslides were the two other ways how people lost their lives during the rains this season.

Monsoon 2023

Losses and Damages to date @ndmapk pic.twitter.com/qfQox6IN19 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 29, 2023

According to the weather department’s forecast, the country is expected to experience more rains in the next two to three days.

Courtesy: arabnews