Palestine crisis worries world, says Solangi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that the current situation of Palestine was a cause of concern not only for the Muslim Ummah but also for the civilized nations of the world.

During a meeting with Jordanian Ambassador Dr. Maen Khreasat who met with him here, the minister said that peace in Palestine was the responsibility of the whole world. “International community should play a role for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine,” Murtaza Solangi said.

Besides, ceasefire between Palestine and Israel, coming elections in Pakistan and Jordan, regional security situation, cooperation in the media sectors and other important issues were discussed during the meeting. In the meeting, both the minister and Ambassador expressed concern over the tense situation in Palestine.

Expressing complete solidarity with the Palestinian people, Murtaza Solangi said that Jordan’s role in aid activities in Palestine was commendable. The Jordanian Ambassador said that a humanitarian crisis was brewing in Gaza due to lack of food. Solangi said that Pakistan valued its relations with Jordan as the two countries had deep ties based on religion, common values and culture.

The caretaker minister briefed the Jordanian Ambassador about the progress towards the general elections in Pakistan. Elections would be held across the country on February 8 next year in Pakistan, Murtaza Solangi adding the Election Commission of Pakistan had already released the election schedule.

He said all registered political parties were provided 54 days for election campaign. The Caretaker Government, he said was providing all possible support and facilities to the ECP to ensure the conduct of free, transparent and impartial elections. Murtaza Solangi expressed his best wishes for the successful completion of the election process in Jordan next year.

He expressed the hope that a new era of relations between the two countries would begin with the governments established as a result of the electoral process in Jordan and Pakistan. The meeting also agreed to promote cooperation in potential areas of trade and investment between Pakistan and Jordan The important meeting of the 10th Joint Ministerial Commission would be held in Islamabad next year, Jordanian Ambassador said.

He said that the joint ministerial commission meeting will review the trade and bilateral relations between the two countries. The existing relations between Pakistan and Jordan, he added should be promoted in terms of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment.

In the meeting, emphasis was placed on increasing cooperation between Pakistan and Jordan in the fields of media and information. The minister and Jordanian envoy also discussed the memorandum of understanding between PTV, APP, Radio Pakistan and Jordanian Radio, Television and Jordan News Agency Petra.

They called for speeding up the process of Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries for cooperation between state media institutions. The caretaker Federal Minister of Information also emphasized on the exchange of media delegations between the two countries.