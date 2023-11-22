PHC orders ECP to decide on PTI intra-party polls case by today

Hamayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered Election Commission of Pakistan to decide Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party election as well as party’s symbol today (on Friday) while dispose-of writ pleas in this regard, on Thursday.

PHC’s Justice SM Attique Shah observed that we are aware about current situation in the country and remarked that Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered for provision of equal playing field to all political parties for upcoming general election.

Why should PTI filed plea at Islamabad High Court in this regard and is PHC can issue writ to ECP located at Islamabad, Justice Shakeel Ahmad inquired. PTI’s chairman Barrister Gohar argued that constitution had encioned ‘Federation’ word and added that all High Courts as well as Supreme Court can issue writ in this regard. He contended that Supreme Court of Pakistan 1968 judgement had provided foundation in this regard.

PTI’s chairman Barrister Gohar Ali, Syed Sikandar Shah, Nauman-ul-Haq Kakakhel and Shah Faisal Ottomankhel appeared before court during the hearing. Barrister Gohar Ali argued that PTI intra-party election was held on 2nd December in which he was elected as chairman unopposed at Peshawar. He added that Akbar S Babar had challenged PTI’s intra-party election despite he isn’t the party’s member.

PTI’s intra-party election concluded under sections 208 and 209 of Election Act 2017 which is to held within five years as per party’s constitution. A complaint was lodged at ECP against PTI’s intra-party and it is enlisted for hearing on today (Tuesday) beyond jurisdiction while the commission had declared that decide the matter if PTI representative didn’t appear.

PTI had victimized in every case it may be in foreign funding case, jail trial or any other case by ECP. ECP didn’t issued certificate to PTI after submission intra-party’s result which necessary before election schedule, the writ pleaded. PTI’s lawyer asserted that ECP treating the party with discrimination despite all legal documentation had been completed for party certificate and allocating symbol for upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman claimed if ECP had withdrew party’s symbol ‘Bat’ then horse-trading will be initiated across the country and independent candidates will be forced to join particular party in formation of government which will ultimately used for blackmailing of treasury. This he claimed while talking to media personnel after appearance before PHC and said that PTI had formulated plan-B if ECP withdrew party’s smybol and created further hurldes.