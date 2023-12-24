Parisa Azada released from Taliban prison after 40 days

KABUL (Khaama Press): Sources confirmed to Khaama Press that Parisa Azada, a member of one of the Afghan women’s protest movements, has been released from the Taliban administration prison after 40 days and has returned to her family. According to the source, Parisa, who had been arrested on November 14, was released from prison on Tuesday. Local media outlets have also confirmed the news of her release, citing members of the “Afghan Women for Justice and Freedom” movement.

The release of this protesting woman has been widely welcomed by women’s rights activists. Sahra Karimi, a filmmaker and former head of Afghan Film, has described Parisa as a “brave and valiant girl.”

Tamana Zaryab Paryani, a women’s rights activist, also welcomed Parisa’s release on the social media platform X, writing: “We look forward to the release of all prisoners.”

The conditions of Parisa Azada’s release from the Taliban administration prison and her physical and mental condition have not been disclosed yet, and her relatives have not responded immediately to the calls from Khaama Press. Parisa Azada was arrested on November 14 while printing protest banners in Dasht-e-Barchi, west of Kabul. Julia Parsi, Neda Parwani, and Bahara Karimi, three other protesting women, were also released from the Taliban administration prison on bail in recent weeks, and at least one other protesting woman, Manizha Seddiqi, is still in captivity.