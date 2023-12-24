Iranian FM meeting with IEA’s delegation

TEHRAN (Ariana News): The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with a visiting Afghanistan delegation headed by Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Tehran.

The Afghan delegation arrived in Tehran for an international conference on Palestine.

In his meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized the need to resolve the outstanding issues between Iran and Afghanistan, including the border and water issues, and expressed hope that the officials of the Afghan ruling body will take practical steps to resolve the issues.

Meanwhile, foreign ministry says that during the meeting they also emphasized on strengthening the political, economic, commercial and transit relations between the two countries.

In addition, Muttaqi discussed the situation and solving the problems of Afghan prisoners and immigrants in Iran with his Iranian counterpart.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Amir Abdullahian has assured cooperation in these sectors. At the same time, Amir Khan Muttaqi, made a visit to the Afghan Embassy in Tehran.

In a video released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi is seen meeting with the embassy’s head, diplomats, and staff, delivering a speech to them.

During the visit, Muttaqi listened to the requests and concerns raised by the embassy staff and assured them addressing their issues. The Afghan acting foreign minister traveled to Iran two days ago upon an official invitation from Iran to participate in an international conference on the Palestinian issue held in Tehran.