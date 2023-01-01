Passport distribution begins in Kabul, other provinces

KABUL (TOLOnews): Following a five-month halt, the process of distributing passports resumed in Kabul and other provinces of the country.

According to the figures of the General Directorate of Passports, around 10 thousand people will receive passports every day across the country, and patients needing medical care and students will be prioritized.

Noorullah Patman, the spokesman of the General Directorate of Passports said that residents can submit their applications online to get a passport.

“The process has been resumed through the online system, and around 10,000 passports will be distributed to people in the capital and provinces every day,” Patman added.

Some residents of Kabul expressed happiness over the resumption of passport directorate activities, saying that the date of their online forms has passed and now they are facing problems. “The problem is that they have specified the date for us on the 10th of Mizan, when the distribution process stopped that time,” said Abdul Jamil, a passport applicant.

“They should specify the date when we should come,” said Mohammad Nawroz, a passport applicant. The spokesman noted that a specific date will be determined for these people.

“We announced a certain date for those whose date had arrived, but they did not come in line with the date and finish their work,” Patman said. To avoid any corruption, the General Directorate of Passports requested that all applicants submit their passport applications online.