PDM chief Maulana Fazl rules out talks with Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PDM and JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that there can be no talk of any kind with PTI Chairman Imran Khan now, asserting that the Army Act will come into force when someone attacks the Army House and General Headquarters (GHQ).

Maulana Fazl was talking to the media when he visited former speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq’s house on Monday to convey his condolences on the demise of Ayaz’s elder brother Sardar Mehmood Sadiq.

Fazl said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is not an electoral alliance. However, the seat adjustment might be possible at the local level.

He said that in the past, despite their differences, they made important collective decisions including bringing a no-confidence motion against then prime minister in 2022.

He said during the previous PTI regime, the TLP, PML-N and PPP launched their long marches against inflation but their supporters didn’t break even a vase during their rallies and they never attacked the state institutions and the GHQ.

Talking about the PDM rally outside the Supreme Court building last month, Fazl said that the PDM went to the public against the ‘biased’ attitude of the judiciary.

He lamented that nowhere in the country’s history, we could find the precedence of the May 9 incidents.

“The law will come into force if military installations will be attacked,” he said, adding that there would be the right of appeal against sentences announced under the Army Act.

Maulana Fazl was of the view that the economy could be improved only after the next general elections because the government that came by rigging had sunk the economy. The coalition government has not yet been able to handle it, he added.

The Maulana completely refused to have any kind of discussion with the head of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, reiterating that they were not negotiating with him before, and nor would they hold dialogue with him now.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rahman met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore. Both leaders discussed matters relating to future political strategy.

During his meeting, Maulana also advised the premier to reduce inflation and chalk out the strategy for the next general elections.