People of different religions emphasis on establishing harmony

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Representatives of different religions here on Friday called for inter-faith harmony and justice in the society for a peaceful world. “Humanity can be served and the calamities in the world can be fought only through inter-faith harmony,” they said while speaking during a conference on “Unity of Divine Religions for a Peaceful World” at Khana Farhang Iran here.

Religious leaders of Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh and Kailash religious read their religious prayer words. Mehran Eskandarian, Director General of Farhang Iran Peshawar, welcomed the guests and said that according to the teachings of the divine religions, the realisation of the truth, freedom, peace and security and the establishment of justice and equality in the world, finding solution of difficulties and problems and addressing sense of deprivation among destitutes segments could help establish a peaceful world.

He spoke about the importance of properly dealing with famine, hunger, extremism and natural disasters. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority Affairs Wazirzada who was the chief guest on the occasion emphasized on forging unity among followers of all the religions, adding that people of different religions enjoy full liberty to observe their religious practices.

He said all the religions in the world teach peace and brotherhood in society and oppose violence and bloodshed in the name of religious extremism.

The conference was attended by Allama Abid Hussain Shakri, Provincial Woman Ombudsman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rukhshanda Naz, Lecturer Philosophy Department Peshawar University Syeda Noreen Fatima, Director of Pakistan Study Center Prof Dr Fakhrul Islam, Muhammad Maqsood Ahmad Salafi, Shahzad Murad, Pastor of the Christian School, the spiritual leader of the Hindu community Pandit Sham Lal and the Chief Qazi from the Kailash nation and other dignitaries.