People want solution to economic woes

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that people wanted a solution to their economic woes rather than elections in the country. Talking to reporters outside an anti-terrorism court, Rashid said he feared it would become difficult for a party to prove majority of 172 members in the National Assembly after elections.

He said his main case would be heard by Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Nov 30. The AML head said the public prosecutor had sought time for arguments in the case. Rashid said his lawyer was ready to advance arguments in the case. The senior politician said if he was jailed in any case, the party affairs would be run by Rashid Shafique.