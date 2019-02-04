Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy lands in Pakistan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Captain of Peshawar Zalmi Darren Sammy arrived in Islamabad to attend Peshawar Zalmi’s kit and anthem launch ceremony ahead of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League, on Monday.

West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy, who has represented Peshawar Zalmi in all the editions of PSL so far and enjoys a huge fan base in Pakistan, will attend a ceremony which is scheduled to be held later today.

The kit and anthem launch of the franchise will be held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House amid much fanfare. A star-studded roster of Zalmi players and ambassadors, as well as local bands and musicians, will highlight the event.

Sammy was welcomed upon arrival at Islamabad airport by Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

Sammy will also visit Army Public School in Peshawar, the site of the country’s deadliest terrorist attack in 2014 in which around 150 people, including more than 130 schoolchildren, were martyred by Taliban gunmen.