Petitioners not interested in plea: PHC observed

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmad adjourned hearing on former Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani along with others writ pleaded for holding election in constitutional the timeframe of 90 days, on Tuesday.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javed along with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer Mohsin Kamran Sadiq while counsel for petitioners Shumail Butt, Muzzam Butt and Alam Khan Adenzai advocates appeared before PHC.

During hearing Justice Shakeel Ahmad inquired regarding scheduling general election in the country, however, ECP’s lawyer argued that the commission had announced holding of polls in last week of January 2024 without specific date. The counsel Shumail Butt advocate argued that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa didn’t submitted comments till today, in the meantime, Governor’s lawyer Clerk informed PHC that reply has been submitted by today.

Although, Shumail Ahmad Butt advocate that they are ready for arguments if the respondents are ready but they will argue that some replies are still awaiting. Additional Attorney General Sana Ullah argued that this case is time-bared, however, Justice Ijaz Anwar observed that now petitioner also didn’t take interest in the case.

The counsel Shumail Butt advocate responded to PHC observation that honestly speaking the petitioner didn’t told them anything while court adjourned further hearing after arguments. Meanwhile, Special Judge Anti-corruption court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adjourned hearing on bail pleas of former parliamentarians in case regarding illegal posting and recruitment till 24th October.

During hearing former parliamentarians including Zahir Shah Toru, Iftikhar Mashwani, Abdus Salam, Tufail Anjum and Mujahid Khan appeared before court while arguing that the counsel is present before Military courts and can’t be appear before Anti-corruption court. Special Judge Anti-corruption court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended bails of former parliamentarians and adjourned further hearing till 24th October.

Moreover, Child Protection Court Peshawar convicted culprit for 16 years of imprisonment and imposed Rs5 lakh fine after following guilty in sexual offense against minor. According to prosecution, the convicted culprit booked in First Information Report registered at Aga Mir Jani police station for sexual offense against school’s child. The child protection court had convicted culprit for 16 years of imprisonment and ordered to pay Rs5 lakh fine to victim’s family as compensation.