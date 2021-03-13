PHC orders CS/CSC to submit document

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered Chief Secretary and Chief Settlement Commissioner to submit documents regard fraudulent allotment of evacuee properties while adjourned further hearing 4th May 2023.

The counsel Haroon Inayat Advocate appeared before court and submitted additional documents in the fraudulent allotment of evacuee properties.

Additional Advocate General Umar Farooq appear on behalf of state while requested for time to consult the concerned department with regard to additional documents submitted by petitioner.

In the meantime, PHC divisional bench comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan ordered the respondents shall also produce the documents already annexed with the CM while adjourned 4th May.