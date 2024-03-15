PHC orders ECP for reply on JUI-F lawmaker plea

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Arshad Ali ordered Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for submission reply in plea regarding provision of reserved to JUI-F women candidates, on Friday.

The counsel Jalal Ahmad advocate argued that Jammat Ulema Islam Fazal (JUI-F) nominated Sadaf Ihsan for reserved seat National Assembly but Hina Bibi had approached ECP for nomination on women seat. ECP has issued notification for nomination of Sadaf Ihsan on reserved seat and now the Election Commission had stopped oath on Hina Bibi plea, the counsel added. He added that once reserved seat is allotted can’t be revoked.

The counsel argued to order oath of Sadaf Ihsan as MNA by vacating ECP orders in this regard. PHC ordered ECP for submission of reply on next hearing to be fix by office. It is worthy to mention that Hina Bibi is placed on 3rd number in priority list for reserved seats. However, ECP had stopped oath of Sadaf Ihsan on JUI-F Emir plea stated that the petitioner isn’t nominated by the party for reserve seats.

Moreover, ECP had fixed hearing on 26th March regarding provision of reserved seat to Sadaf Ihsan or Hina Bibi to decide the fate of the case. PHC Justice Ijaz Anwar has turndown bail plea of Frontier Corps (FC) personnel named Khan held under charges of murder.

The counsel for complainant Farhad Ullah Afridi advocate argued that FC personnel Khan Wazir had shot killed Tila Akbar in Kokokhel area of Tirah valley. First Information Report was registered at Tirah police station while Khan Wazir was expelled from FC after the commencement of crime as well as trial courts had already rejected bail pleas in this regard, the counsel argued.

PHC’s Justice Ijaz Anwar had turndown bail plea of FC personnel Khan Wazir in murder case and ordered keeping him behind the bars after conclusion of arguments.

Meanwhile, Special Anti-Terrorism Court Peshawar Judge Muhammad Iqbal turndown bail pleas of five alleged culprits involved terrorism and other heinous crimes in two different FIRs.

According to prosecution, Musa Khalil, Yasin Khan and Hassan Gul had attacked Counter Terrorism Department personnel while booked in FIR at CTP police station Peshawar. Moreover, Shah Rukh and Salman arrested from premises of Jamrud police station while recovered arms, hand grenade and other ammunition from their possession.