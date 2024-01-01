PHC stops adverse action against KP CM

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Waqar Ahmad stopped Election Commission from taking any adverse actions against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandpur for alleged rigging as well forced voting, on Monday.

The complaints were filed Kafeel Ahmad, Junaid and Aziz Ullah as political opponents while the lawyer argued that it was filed after issuance of success notification of Ali Amin Gandapur by election commission.

The counsel argued that Election Commission lacks jurisdiction after issuance of success notification but provincial election commission entertained complaint against Chief Minister Pakhtunkhwa and requested to stop legal action against Ali Amin Gandapur.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmad stopped Election Commission from any adverse actions against Ali Amin Gandapur and ordered for submission of reply in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Muhammad Ibrahim Khan approved the transit bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar in cases related to the May 09 riots.

The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, heard the petition and approved the transit bail of Hammad Azhar in 51 cases and directed him to appear in the concerned courts within a month.

The lawyer representing the defendant disclosed that there are a total of 51 cases filed against Hammad Azhar, with the possibility of more cases yet to be uncovered. These cases span across various cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, raising questions about the extent of the legal entanglement faced by the PTI leader. Additional Attorney General, Inam Yousafzai, deferred to the court’s discretion, emphasizing the importance of allowing due process to determine the appropriate course of action.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) declared the Pakistan PTI leader Hammad Azhar and six others as fugitives in May 09 cases. According to the details, the police officials filed a plea to the ATC to declare the PTI leader Hammad Azhar, Adnan Ashraf, and others as fugitives as they went into hiding to fear arrests in the May 09 riots. The investigator in the court reported that the defendant did not attend court proceedings despite multiple court orders requiring their presence.

Arrest warrants of Gandapur cancelled

ISLAMABAD: The arrest warrants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in case pertaining to protest and vandalizing the public property were cancelled by a local court on Monday.

Issuing the order, Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan adjourned hearing of the case against Gandapur till May 20.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had approached the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad to cancel the non-bailable arrest warrant in the long march and vandalism case.

The petition has stated that Ali Amin Gandapur never deliberately avoided appearance in the court. It has been stated in the application that Ali Amin Gandapur could not appear in the court due to his election engagements, and he apologizes unconditionally for disobeying the court orders.

The petition has requested that the ongoing non-bailable arrest warrant of Ali Amin Gandapur be cancelled.