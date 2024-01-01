PHC stops FIA from adverse action against Shandana

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmad stopped Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any action against Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) member Shandana Gulzar in anti-state rhetoric as well as campaigning against national institutions case, on Monday.

Additional Attorney General Sana Ullah raised objections to the jurisdiction of the petition, questioning the authority of the FIA Lahore to conduct an inquiry against a resident of another province.

“The notice was issued to her from Lahore,” he argued. In the meantime, Justice Waqar Ahmed echoed this concern, asking whether the FIA’s jurisdiction was limited to Lahore and not extended to other regions. “How does FIA Lahore conduct an inquiry against a resident of this province?” he asked.

The judge further asked if the FIA only had an office in Lahore and no other location. However, Justice Syed Arshad Ali questioned what violations the suspect has committed. In response, the AAG cited alleged statements made against national institutions as the basis for potential action.

However, Justice Ali requested detailed information regarding the nature of these violations. The parties involved were instructed to provide comprehensive explanations, and the court adjourned the hearing until March 25.