Terrorist leader killed in military action: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down at least eight terrorists, including a terrorist commander who orchestrated the Mir Ali attack, during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District on the night of March 17 and 18, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, the ISPR stated, at least eight terrorists were “sent to hell” after an intense fire exchange, including a high-value target terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan.

The commander, the army’s media wing added, was involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on a security forces’ post in Mir Ali on 16 March and was “highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies”. “Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR mentioned in its statement.

The military’s media wing stated that a group of six terrorists attacked the post in the early hours of Saturday with the Pakistani troops foiling their initial attempt of intrusion before they rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to the collapse of a portion of a building, resulting into the martyrdom of the brave sons of the soil. “During the conduct of ensuing clearance operation, own troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, effectively engaged and sent to hell all six terrorists,” the statement read.