PHC to vacate Marwat interim bail on his absentia

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah had adjourned hearing on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat plea seeking record of cases registered against him till 13 February, on Tuesday.

However, Sher Afzal Marwat didn’t appeared before court due to fog, his lawyer informed PHC. In the meantime, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim observed can reach from Dir (hilly area in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comprised of two districts) but he (Sher Afzal Marwat) can’t comes from Lakki Marwat (A district in south of KP known hot weather).

If the petitioner (Sher Afzal Marwat) didn’t appear before PHC, the court will vacate his interim bail, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked. The counsel for petitioner argued that Sher Afzal Marwat is busy in election campaign and requested to fix hearing after 8th February.

Additional Advocate General Danyal Asad Chamkani informed that Sher Afzal Marwat is charged in three different cases and didn’t joined police investigation. The counsel argued that the petitioner is busy in election campaign and will join the investigation. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that contesting election is right of every citizen even proclaimed offender can contest polls. He directed police then appear court summon.

PHC divisional bench comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah ordered Sher Afzal Marwat to ensure his appearance before on next hearing fixed on 13th February otherwise court will vacate interim bail.