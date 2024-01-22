Afghan women treated based on islamic law: Deputy Minister

KABUL (TOLOnews): The deputy Minister of Vice and Virtue, Mohammad Faqir Mohammadi, said that whatever is enforced on women in Afghanistan is based on Islamic law.

In an interview with TOLOnews, Mohammadi referred to the detention of women and said that the women were arrested by the female forces of the Interior Ministry because they had not observed hijab. He argued that the detainees were gathered in one place and provided with advice.

“Hijab is not an order from the Islamic Emirate nor from the Vice and Virtue Ministry, it is an order from almighty God. One hundred percent of the people of Afghanistan want to observe Hijab. No one denies that they don’t accept Hijab” he said.

Mohammadi said that the ministry launched various seminars for its employees to treat the people with good behavior.

“We have provided advice for them. We have instructed them to treat the people in a way that you earn the hearts of the people,” he said.

Mohammadi said that the international sanctions on the Islamic Emirate will not bring any result and that the world should avoid interfering in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

“They should have good engagement with the Islamic Emirate and not interfere in the Islamic Emirate’s internal affairs. They cannot stop vice and virtue through these certain restrictions,” he said.

The detention of several women in various parts of Kabul earlier faced widespread reactions by the international community.