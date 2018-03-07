PM Abbasi holds ‘simple’ valima ceremony for son at PM house

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hosted a simple and private valima ceremony of son son at Prime minister house.

According to details, Prime Minister Abbasi hosted a valima lunch for his son, Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, at the Prime Minister House’s lawn on Sunday and the valima was said to be a simple and private and the family didn’t invite any politicians and spent extra money on the luxuries.

The guests were served only one dish in accordance with the restriction recently imposed in the federal capital.

Further, sources said, the premier hosted the lunch at the PM House due to security reasons.

