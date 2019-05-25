PM Imran Khan summons cabinet meeting on Tuesday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a federal cabinet meeting on May (Tuesday) to discuss a four-point agenda.

According to reports, a briefing would be given on strategy paper of annual federal budget by the officials.

An implementation report will be produced before the federal cabinet regarding its previous decisions, sources said. Officials will present complete details of assets under administration of different ministries.

Moreover, the decisions of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) will be presented for approval.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan will gain confidence in federal cabinet prior to his visit to Saudi Arabia.

On May 21, the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair had approved an ambitious programme titled ‘Kamyab Jawan’ to empower the youth economically.