PM Imran slams ‘fascist Modi regime’ for state terrorism

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the Modi-led government Friday saying that India’s fascist regime is engaging in violence against Kashmiris while the world remains silent.

“How long will the world remain silent while the fascist extremist Modi regime indulges in state terrorism?” he said.

Tensions reached a new high between India and Pakistan after August 5, 2019 when India scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir (IoK). It has been almost six months and the curfew imposed on the disputed territory continues.

The valley has been under a strict military-enforced curfew as Indian authorities block communication services and restrict freedom of travel.

CAA intensifies conflict between India and Pakistan

India passed a new law a couple of days ago that grants citizenship to religious minorities fleeing from Muslim-majority countries — Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh — but excludes Muslim immigrants.

The new legislation, known as the Citizenship Amendment Bill, is an amendment to India’s Citizenship Act 1955. It proposes to grant nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhist, Jains and Parsis, who arrived in India before 2015 but not Muslims.

Thousands of people–who see the law as anti-Muslim–have taken to the streets in India against the CAA triggering violent unrest. A southern state imposed curbs on public gatherings to pre-empt further demonstrations.

Many university students who were protesting against the bill were arrested by the authorities as well.

President Arif Alvi on December 16 expressed outrage at the brutal tactics being adopted by Indian government to crush students protesting against CAA in the capital New Delhi.

In a message posted on the social networking platform Twitter, the president shared a video of an unidentified girl who, in the video, narrates the ordeal of a group of girls beaten with sticks by the police on Sunday at a mosque inside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said that Modi’s controversial anti-Muslim citizenship law had split India into “two schools of thoughts” and exposed the Indian government’s “Hindutva” mindset.