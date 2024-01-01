PM Shehbaz assures relief to Gwadar storm victims

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered the NDMA to prepare a comprehensive plan for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims of the recent storm in Gwadar.

The prime minister visited the areas of the coastal city which suffered damage due to torrential rains last week. He told the victims that he came to visit them as soon as he got time.

Officials of the local administration informed the prime minister that due to storm, internet service was affected as a result of which schools were closed and examinations were postponed.

The premier was told that 3,100 houses in Gwadar, and 2,500 in Jiwani were damaged. Besides, 95 houses were completely destroyed and more than 200 cattle were killed.

The officials said 355 people were accommodated in government residences, 800 were rescued and shifted to their relatives’ homes. Rescue operations are still going on. Pakistan Army and Navy set up medical camps to provide health facilities to the victims.

Later, the prime minister gave away relief cheques to the victims.

Earlier, NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) Chairman Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik briefed the prime minister on the damage caused by the recent rains in Gwadar and South Balochistan and the ongoing relief operations.

He ordered the NDMA to spare no efforts in rescuing and helping the victims.

Torrential rains last week brought destruction to the coastal city whose streets were flooded and thousands of people were rendered homeless. Due to high tide, many fishermen’s boats were also washed away.