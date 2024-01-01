PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to wipe out menace of terrorism

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the tragic incident of killing of bus passengers on national highway in Noshki district of Balochistan.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, he prayed for the departed souls.

The prime minister said, “We stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. He said the perpetrators of this incident of terrorism and their facilitators will be punished.

He sought report into the incident.

The prime minister reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out menace of terrorism from the country.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab Chiegf Minister Maryam Nawaz have condemned the tragic incident of killing of bus passengers after kidnaping on national highway in Nushki district of Balochistan.

Mohsin Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi issued the statement on the incident and said, “We stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. There is no room for such horrific incident in Quaid e Azam’s Pakistan.”

Maryam Nawaz

Punjab CM condoling the bereaved families said Pakistan was a one nation and would stay united.

It is pertinent to note that 9 passengers were murdered by kidnaping them from bus at Balochistan’s district Noshki. In other incident of firing, two individuals were died.