PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s polls

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Intra party elections, saying that the Election Commission should take notice of it.

“There was a massive rigging in PTI’s intra party elections today,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Saturday. The PMLN leader said that the results of the intra party elections were announced right after 15 minutes the elections. She said the PMLN conducted Intra party elections just one and half month ago and it was all live. She stated that the Intra party elections of the PTI were held at some undisclosed place.

“How can PTI demand now the free and fair elections?,” she asked. She stated that the PTI was brought into power by failing the RTS system. Marriyum said that the PTI was not familiar with the true elections.

She alleged that the PTI wanted chaos and anarchy in the country, and they (PTI) could not make nation and the ECP fool by such intra party elections. The PML-N leader demanded the ECP to take notice of the Intra party is elections of the PTI. (INP)