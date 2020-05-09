PML-N demands release of Hamza Shahbaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has on Saturday demanded release of Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

The PML-N leader said in her statement that the flour and sugar mafia has kept Hamza Shahbaz, who has appeared in more than 50 hearings of the fake money laundering case, in jail to hide their illegal activities.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stressed that government does not have any witness or evidence against Hamza Shahbaz. Not a single rupee of corruption has been proven against him, but he is still imprisoned, she added.

rriyum Aurangzeb further said that PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly is also being politically victimized in worst possible way.