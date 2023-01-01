PML-N to follow ‘attack is best defence’ rule in polls

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Attack is the best form of defence is the strategy the PML-N is going to employ in the next general elections, as the party elders, who are currently in London, opted to go for an aggressive approach, sources say.

The decision was taken at a meeting as the PML-N leadership – including party supremo Nawaz Sharif and president Shehbaz Sharif – along with others reviewed the current political situation and the future course of action to deal with multiple challenges with a special focus on elections.

According to the party sources, the responsibility “to carry out the attack” has been mainly assigned to Maryam Nawaz – the PML-N vice-president known for her hard-line stance and considered the ultimate crowd puller after her father who will also be following this approach. Under this strategy, the PML-N election campaign will revolve around exposing the conspiracies hatched and vendetta faced by the party leaders and targeting some important personalities while sharing secret audio recordings and other documentary proof.

The purpose of this is to explain the factors behind the conspiracies against the elder Sharif and her daughter who doesn’t mince words while explaining her point of view – the factor differentiating their politics with that of Shehbaz who believes in a conciliatory approach.

On the other hand, Shehbaz and his son Hamza Shehbaz – who enjoyed a brief stint as the Punjab chief minister – will focus on pacifying tactic and share the development work carried out by the party during its government tenures, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive a campaign would be launched on mainstream and social media before and after the return of elder Sharif who is now scheduled to fly back home in October. As far as the cooperation with other political parties is concerned, any decision about alliance or seat adjustment would be made by the elder Sharif. (INP)