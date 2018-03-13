PML-N’s Kulsoom Parveen admits voting for PPP candidate

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan, Kulsoom Parveen admitted that she had voted for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Saleem Mandviwalla as the Deputy Chairman in the Senate elections.

The private news channel reported that Senator Parveen confirmed to media that she did not vote for the PML-N candidate and voted for the opposition candidate Mandviwala in the senate election on Monday.

PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla was elected as the deputy chairman and sworn in by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sajrani on Monday. He contested against the government-backed Usman Khan Kakar from PkMAP and secured 54 votes.

