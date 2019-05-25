PML-N’s Malik Ahmed demands resignation of NAB chairman

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Malik Ahmed Khan has demanded the resignation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, on Saturday.

While addressing to a press conference, Malik said after NAB chairman’s recent interview his had weakened. He also called for a case to be registered against Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

He said that people committed suicide because of NAB notices and accusations were made against Shehbaz Sharif without any evidence.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Malik Ahmed Khan’s demand for the NAB chairman’s resignation and arrest was his personal opinion. “The PML-N’s stance has been made clear by party president Shehbaz Sharif and vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.”

The PML-N has called for the formation of a parliamentary committee to probe the NAB chairman issue.